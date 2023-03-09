



The Guardia Civil has dismantled a gang of thieves believed responsible for the theft of mopeds and motorcycles across both the Alicante and Murcia provinces.

Three people have been arrested in Torrevieja, whilst another 3 are currently under investigation. One of those arrested is the mother of the suspected gang leader, and the rest are young people aged under 22. Two of the gang members are minors, and were brought before the Prosecutor, whereas the remaining adult members of the gang were brought before the courts who have released them with charges pending.

The Guardia Civil accuses them, according to their degree of participation, of 35 crimes against property (21 of them involving motorcycles), two crimes against road safety, one of document falsification and another of belonging to a criminal group.

Investigators have recovered 21 motorcycles that had been stolen in Torrevieja, Guardamar del Segura, Elche, Santa Pola, Orihuela, Alicante and Murcia. In addition, parts of other vehicles whose origin is being investigated have been seized.