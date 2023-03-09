



The Elche Local Police arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly stealing a motorcycle on calle Velarde, which had the keys left in the ignition.

The agents intercepted this person, in a situation of destitution, and who was carrying the aforementioned keys. When asked about the reason for his possession of them, he pointed out that the owner had given him the vehicle that morning for ten euro.

When carrying out the appropriate inquiries, they contacted the owner of the motorcycle by telephone, who had filed a complaint at the Police Station after leaving it parked in front of his home with the keys in it due to an oversight.

For this reason, the man was arrested and transferred to police stations, for a crime of subtraction of a motor vehicle.