



1000€ was recently donated to San Fulgencio Cáritas being proceeds from the performance of the pantomime Treasure Island in December 2022. The donation will go to help the needy of the parish buy food and help with lighting and electricity. John Fagg, the Group’s Chairman, presented the donation to José Sampere Ballester, San Fulgencio Mayor and Ramón Belda Diez, Parish Priest and Cáritas President at San Fulgencio Town Hall.

The Group’s next Pantomime, to be performed later in the year, will be Snow White and The Seven Christmas Elves and the Group’s members will be working tirelessly to ensure it is a performance to be remembered for all ages groups. Auditions are to be held at the end of March, with rehearsals commencing at the end of April.

The Group are currently recruiting a Stage Manager and backstage crew to help with props and scenery, together with a Costume Manager to ensure that their next pantomime will be a huge success and raise lots of money for local charities.

For information regarding these positions and for further information regarding the Rojales Pantomime Group email rojalespanto@yahoo.com we would love to hear from you.