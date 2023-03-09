



Eight new Local Police officers have taken office in Pilar de la Horadada, two having requested transfers from Torrevieja and Redován, and six others agents on a temporary basis, until they pass the selective internship course carried out by the Valencian Institute of Public Safety and Emergencies (IVASPE).

That brings the number of officers employed in the town to 53 from a total establishment of 59.

Marina Sáez, Councillor for Security, said that the objective has always been to “provide sufficient officers in Pilar to maintain Citizen Security in the municipality and to provide the police officers themselves with a professional career within the City Council.”