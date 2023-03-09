



According to a report from the Miguel Hernández University, released to coincide with International Women’s Day this week, in the Valencian Community, more women are now attending university education than men, in general terms.

The presence of women in the university has been increasing over the years and in the case of the Valencian Community, it has already surpassed men in percentage of students, 56% compared to 44% in the 2021-2022 academic year.

In addition, in this decade the percentage of women has increased by 2%, while in men it has decreased by 11%.

The increase registered in the number of new students enrolling in Engineering and Architecture degrees stands out. Although their presence is still a minority, only one in three first-year students was a woman, the percentage of 32% represents an advance compared to the 25% of women eight years ago.

In the case of science degrees, the number of women has grown by 10%, while that of men has barely increased by 1%. Further behind, and also on the rise, are women in the branch of Arts and Humanities, where new female students represent 71% of the total, after growing 8% since 2021. The number of men enrolling in these grades has been reduced by 17%.

In the branches of Social and Legal Sciences and in Health Sciences, there has been a decrease in first-year students in both men and women.