



The pedestrian walkway that connects the promenades of Mil Palmeras with Torre de la Horadada was washed away the DANA in September 2019, but finally, after taking the intervening years to grant building permits, the work has finally begun with a budget of 290,000 euros.

The new walkway will be made of wood, with a single span 36.66 metres and a width of 3.50 metres, resting on the existing concrete abutments of the sides of the Rio Seco. The walkway will be built as an arch-shaped wooden truss without intermediate piers to comply with the requirement of the Segura Hydrographic Confederation and the GVA Territorial Coastal Service to improve the river’s drainage capacity.

Pilar council have confirmed that it will be finished prior to summer of 2023.