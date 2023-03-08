



The president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, has announced that in the coming days he will hold a meeting with the distributors working in the food sector of the Valencian Community to “try to find an agreement” that curbs the prices of the basic products of foods. the purchase, especially for the lowest incomes.

This was announced during his visit to the Berlin International Tourism Fair, where he travelled on Tuesday to support tourism promotion in the Region and hold meetings with German tour operators specialized in cultural, active and experiential tourism.

Puig pointed out that the Valencian Government “has been talking to distributors in this sector for months with the aim of reaching a meeting point to help families” to face the rise in food prices, since it has considered that the Inflation continues to be “a serious problem” that “does not affect everyone equally and is the worst tax for the middle and working classes.”

For this reason, the head of the Consell has said that he will hold this next meeting in a bid to arrange “reasonable measures” with the distributors and “send a clear message to curb prices”.

He has said that the agreement will not be detrimental to farmers, ranchers and primary producers who are located at the origin of the food chain, and has explained that “forcing more prices at origin would negatively affect all primary producers ”, for which reason he has reiterated the need to reach “reasonable” agreements and to “avoid making decisions that could end up harming the weakest”.