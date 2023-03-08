



The Mojácar Moors and Christians Association has published the rules which will regulate the competition to select the official poster for the Moors and Christians 2023 festivities.

Anyone who wishes can participate, with the possibility of presenting a maximum of three originals, which will have to be unpublished.

The theme of the works will be based on any of the diverse and multiple representative aspects of the Mojácar Moors and Christians festivities.

They can be created using any technique in the form of expression, but it must be taken into account that in the event of being chosen it can be reproduced without any technical difficulty in four-colour process.

The works will have to be 50 x 70cm, without a margin and with vertical orientation. They should not be signed and must be presented in one go by emailing to almosaquer@gmail.com, or via wetransfer to the same email, indicating an attached text file which contains the first name and surnames, nationality, date of both ID, NIE or passport, mobile phone number and email address.

The Mojácar Moors and Christians Association is committed to the responsible and legal use of the information provided and to its destruction, if necessary, in all cases respecting current legislation.

In the works presented a mandatory text has to be incorporated, which can be freely composed on the poster, and which will be:

MOJÁCAR MOORS & CHRISTIANS 2023

From 16th to 18th June

Receipt of the works will be up until 00.00 hours on Tuesday 9th April, 2023, establishing a single prize of 300 euros.

The Mojácar Moors and Christians Association already has all the machinery in motion for the celebration of one of the municipality’s and the province’s most important festivities, which this year celebrates its 35th anniversary.