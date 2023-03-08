The Ars Creatio Cultural Association, with the collaboration of the Department of Security and Emergencies of the Torrevieja Council, are organising a series of events to mark the 1829 Torrevieja Earthquake
which occurred on 21 March 1829.
The aim of the event is to bring the public closer to a part of the history of the town, around the first half of the 19th century, and everything related to the earthquake, which also affected the rest of the municipalities of La Vega Baja, and from which the population of Torrevieja recovered with enormous sacrifice.
There will be special tours, featuring actors telling the story of the devastation, which have been successful in previous years, and an expert in seismology, Nahúm Méndez Chazarra, a geologist from the University of Granada, will give a talk about what happened in that unpredictable and devastating natural phenomenon in the Vega Baja, and about how it served to improve anti-seismic protocols.
Nahúm Méndez Chazarra: What do we know about the 1829 earthquake and what have we learned from it?
Friday, March 17, at 8:00 p.m.
Torrevieja Casino Cultural Society. Sponsored by the Department of Security and Emergencies of the Torrevieja Council.
Dramatized routes “1829, Torrevieja trembles”
Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 March, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Collaboration: Parish of the Immaculate Conception
