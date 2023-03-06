



The Municipal Archeology and Historical Heritage Service have found an old chocolate cooling chamber belonging to the Uris Chocolates factory in Vila Joiosa.

Pedro López, president of Chocolates Valor, and Vila Joiosa City Council were amongst those involved in the removal of the

cooling chamber to the Vilamuseu restoration laboratories, with the permission of its owner, Antonio Uris.

The Chocolates Uris factory occupied the ground floor of the building on Calle Ramón y Cajal, Ciutat de València, during 1953-1978.

Following the arrival of electricity in the Vila at the end of the 19th century, the old dryers – underground galleries for cooling the chocolate – were phased out by refrigerating chambers.

The galleries were large cabinets with slots to introduce trays of chocolate, closed to maintain temperature.

Vilamuseu has carried out a video interview with Antonio Uris, to recover the historical and ethnographic information of the factory, along with Dominga López and Antonio López, veterans of the chocolate sector.

Restoration of the wood cabinet, that has xylophagous insects damage, has been undertaken.