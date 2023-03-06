



Former Racing San Miguel footballer and referee official José Juan Albentosa Gómez has sadly passed away.

A statement from the club said: From Racing San Miguel we deeply regret the death of a myth of the sport of our region.

Former colleague José Juan Albentosa Gómez, a great person always linked to the values ​​of football, who last summer received a warm tribute at the local futsal tournament for his career and his willingness to collaborate in any initiative. Rest in peace, Albentosa.

A statement from the Delegation of Orihuela Referees, said: Vega Baja football is in mourning following the death of José Juan Albentosa Gómez.

José was a colleague to the Delegation of Orihuela referees for more than a decade.

The Almoradí referee leaves a long personal legacy in the municipalities that make up our region for his personal values ​​and passion for sport.

During last summer and the start of this season, he received heartfelt tributes from clubs such as CF Rafal and the San Miguel de Salinas Town Hall.