Ricardo Villalba Scharen from the Draco Kwan Taekwondo Club Los Montesinos, represented the Valencian Taekwondo Federation, winning Gold following a faultless performance.

Ricardo’s success at the National Taekwondo, Para-TKD and Freestyle Championship at the sports city of La Nucía, landed him the 2023 Para-TKD Champion of Spain title in the P-45 category.