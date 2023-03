Proyecto Mastral El Tiempo Torrevieja accompanied a group of photography enthusiasts who made an excursion through the Torrevieja salt flats and La Mata lagoon.

“At the Natural Park Interpretation Centre we explained our climate project in the natural park and what the climate is like in this area.

“Such activities are part of our objectives, so that we can make make people aware of what we do and so that photographers can visit as part of their hobby,” said a spokesperson.