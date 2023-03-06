



Spain based Vincent Simone took time out of his 2023 ‘Tango Passions’ UK tour with a visit to London’s West End to watch ‘Noises Off’, meeting members of the cast.

“I absolutely love this show and of course my gorgeous Felicity Kendal and Matthew Kelly,” said Vincent.

Actress Felicity Kendall CBE, 76, who appeared on ‘The Good Life’ as Barbara Good, headlines star studded show Noises Off, alongside Kelly, Jonathan Coy, Alexander Hanson, Katherine Kingsley, Joseph Millson, Hubert Burton, Sasha Frost and Pepter Lunkuse.

Kendal, born in Olton, Warwickshire, lived in India with her family, aged seven. Her father was an English actor-manager who led his own repertory company on tours of India.

She contracted typhoid fever in Calcutta, aged 17. In 1975 she had her big break on television with the BBC sitcom ‘The Good Life’, starring alongside Richard Briers.

Felicity made her London stage debut in ‘Minor Murder’ in 1967; now starring as Dotty Otley in the London revival of ‘Noises Off’ at the Phoenix Theatre.

Stars In Their Eyes host, Kelly, 72, appeared in TV shows ‘Game For A Laugh’, ‘You Bet!’; and series ‘Benidorm’ as Cyril Babcock.

Strictly Come Dancing, I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, and West End star Vincent, based in Punta Prima, added: “It was also lovely meeting the beautiful Kat Kingsley at the Phoenix Theatre, West End Show.”