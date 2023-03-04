



Volunteers representing associations from around the region came together at the Parque de las Naciones in Torrevieja on Saturday, at Regional Volunteer Days 2023 organised by the Provincial Council of Alicante with the collaboration of the Torrevieja Council.

There were bouncy castles for the kids, entertainment, including dancers, and more that 20 stalls representing associations including those representing cancer survivors, the hungry, those in need, and international groups who are in need of extra support in their new home, albeit, in some cases, hopefully only a temporary arrangement, such as in the case of the many Ukrainians who have been displaced and now find themselves in Torrevieja as a consequence of war.

Along with a delegation from both the Alicante province and local governments, the Ukrainian Ambassador to Spain also attended, with speaking given both in Spanish and translated into Ukrainian, to give comfort to those refugees who attended.