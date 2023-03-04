



The International Federation of the Red Cross and the Red Crescent Societies has launched an appeal to raise $70 million to support the communities affected by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. They are calling on the generosity of people around the world to donate to the fund and ensure they can continue to provide desperately needed aid.

The Turkish Red Crescent and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent mobilized immediately to support the affected communities, but the charity warns that the needs are growing by the minute. These include food, tents, blankets, hot meals and providing psychological support to the survivors.

Isabel Fenollar, store director of Specsavers Ópticas in Javea has been moved by the plight of those in the affected areas and contacted her local Red Cross branch to ask what she could do. They have asked her to help to raise funds to go towards this appeal, which she is doing in store, as well as speaking to customers, local residents and staff about how they can donate.

She commented, “Seeing so much destruction, devastation and loss of life in Turkey and Syria is just heart breaking. The bitterly cold conditions and political instability in the region is making it even harder for people to get the help they need. The Red Cross’ local teams are working at full speed to support the communities, but need funds to purchase supplies and we hope that our customers and team will give generously to enable them to continue to do their amazingly valuable work.”

Anyone who wants to support the cause is welcome to pop in and make their donation. You can find Specsavers Ópticas Javea at Avenida Del Pla 125, Edificio Caribe, Local 6. They are located just off the Carretera Cabo la Nao-Pla, near Servicolor.

Donations can also be made on the Red Cross website www.cruzroja.es, via Bizum to 33512 and by SMS by sending the word TERREMOTO to 38088 to give 3€.