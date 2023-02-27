



Once again over 30 Royal Naval Association Torrevieja Branch (RNATB) Shipmates (S/M’s) showered their Valentine’s with affection and made it a day to remember at the Restaurante Rendezvous on the 14th February 2023.

It was another spectacularly successful event and extremely well-orchestrated by the ever-resourceful RNATB Social Secretary, Sally Miller, and her team.

All the ladies loved their individually handmade cards, their personal red rose and their own bottle of Cava, along with the heart shaped balloons, lovingly decorated table seating plans and mini red hearts strewn all over the tables; all presented with panache.

And of course, the RNATB S/M’s had another magnificent raffle with over 20 various prizes, steered by their very successful Raffle Co-ordinator, S/M Nicola Louden.

The whole celebration was a ‘steaming success’ and given a BZ (Bravo Zulu, a NATO signal for Well Done) and they look forward to next year’s event, as well as their up-and-coming events, including their Murder Mystery Dinner, their Cava Reception & High Tea to celebrate King Charles III Coronation and their Trafalgar Night Dinner, to name but a few.

The Royal Naval Association (RNA) has a ‘Free Membership’ and is a UK Registered Charity 266982.

Although primarily founded for serving and retired Royal Naval personnel with the moto ‘Once Navy Always Navy’, it also welcomes all serving or retired military Veterans and civilians alike.

The local overseas branch in Torrevieja (RNATB) has a diverse mix of members, who are a friendly and engaging group of people who embrace their ethos of Comradeship, Loyalty, Patriotism & Unity while enjoying a verity of social events. Why not join us?

Contact:

Chairman, Tony Jenkins at Chairman.RNATB@mail.com or on Mob: +34 693866709, What’s App +44 7576117222.

Vice Chairman, Dusty Miller at ViceChairRNATB@mail.com or on Mob/What’s App: +34 711006670.

Treasurer, Carl Louden at carllouden@msn.com or on Mob: 711019915, What’s App +44 769585518.

Or just come along and meet us on the first Wednesday of each month at 1700 at Lakeview Bar & Restaurant, Calle Toledo 16, Ciudad Quesada, 03170, Alicante.