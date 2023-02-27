



Part 2 of Andrew Atkinson’s Leader Exclusive with Argentina born Lucas Guinart who visited Spain following the passing of his father Quique, to meet musician Esteban Fernandez, former band colleague and best friend of Quique.

LUCAS Guinart made a heart-warming and tearful trip to Spain in place of his father, musician Quique, who died of cancer in Argentina last year.

“I have followed in my father’s footsteps and I too became a musician, being involved with music since I was 12,” said Lucas.

Lucas, 40, from Beunes Aires, who visited Dona Pepa based Esteban, said: “My father introduced me to music – and today I perform in Argentina.”

Lucas, who visited Spain with his wife Mariana, on vacation from The University of San Martin, Argentina, said: “To see and meet Esteban for the first time was tearful.

“My father and Esteban met for the first time in Baghdad in 1967, who were working in different bands.”

Madrid born Esteban said: “A few years later we met again in Beirut, where members of two bands formed a bigger band.

“I went to Japan for 18 months. Quique went to America. I also met him in Iran and Dubai, where Quique met his wife Stella, a Ballet dancer. We played at ballet shows.”

Esteban added: “When the Falklands war started with England in 1982, Stella was pregnant with Lucas!”.

Lucas, who has visited London, said: “I loved London. I spent a month in England, visiting Stonehenge and Warwick Castle. I also visited Edinburgh.”

During his stay in Spain, Lucas said: “I love Spanish olives. Also the fish and chips – and mushy peas, that I ate for the first time!”.

Esteban and Quique toured Europe in the 60s and 70s. Lucas said: “My ambition is to one day perform in Spain. For an Argentinian musician and composer, it would be easier to play and sing in Spain, than England, due to the language differences.”