



The Torrevieja Council has budgeted 90,434 euros per year (VAT included) for the next four years in fireworks, to supply of firework displays, mascletás and firecrackers to supplement its extensive festive calendar.

There are total of 18 festivities, among which is the patron saint festivities of the Immaculate Conception, 150 kilos of gunpowder, and the Pyro-Musical Castle of San Juan on Paseo Juan Aparicio with another 300 kilos of gunpowder, that alone costing 32,000 euros, by far, the one that requires a greatest outlay.

Among many other celebrations, are the festivities of la Virgen del Carmen, la Virgen del Rosario de la Mata, San Emigdio, el Sagrado Corazón del barrio de la Punta, the gathering at the four corners of Easter Sunday Resurrection.

The councillor for Fiestas, Concha Sala, said that for the first time, the winning company will also process all the permits and documentation necessary to provide the service – especially those of security-, in addition to some specific reinforcements of ambulance and firefighters (the latter valued at 726 euros per service).

As a novelty, the service also includes a type of low-noise fireworks, taking into account the growing sensitivity of many people to gunpowder and fireworks, particularly with regard to the protection of animals.