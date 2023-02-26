



Despite the stresses and strains of working at Torrevieja Hospital, especially since it’s return to public management over a year ago, the straw has finally broken the camel’s back, and workers at the facility have voted by a huge majority to go on strike.

Inside, the Inspección Técnica de Vehículos (ITV), has returned to public management in the Valencia Region after 25 years of privatisation, and exciting new plans have been announced in Torrevieja for the complete refurbishment of La Plasa, the city’s popular indoor market.