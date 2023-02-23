



Another dolphin has appeared dead off the coast of Torrevieja this week. This is the second dolphin this month, and before that a shark had washed up on the beach.

This creature was discovered at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, when a member of the International Marina Nautical Club spotted it floating in the sea whilst sailing in a recreational boat.

The dolphin was checked for signs of life, none were present, and so it was lifted into the boat and taken to the port, as the emergency services were notified.

Both the Local Police and the municipal biologist, Juan Antonio Pujol, attended the scene to initiate the protocol for member of the Ministry of the Environment to attend on Thursday and transfer the body to the University of Valencia for a post-mortem examination.