



A coordinated rescue protocol was initiated on Thursday when a member of the public reported the sighting of a dolphin, apparently having difficulties, of the coast of Rocio del Mar in Torrevieja.

The Local Police were immediately sent to the location, who in turn notified the municipal biologist, and they searched the local area, but were unable to locate the creature.

They subsequently notified neighbouring forces, and colleagues from the Local Police in Orihuela located the body of a dolphin on the beach at Cala Mosca.

The regional biologists have been informed of the situation and the dolphin is being handed over to them for an autopsy to determine the cause of death of the seemingly healthy specimen.

The police would like to point out that if anyone sees an animal in distress, including in the sea, the first call should be to the 112 emergency coordination centre, who are able to coordinate resources as was the case here.

Two weeks ago, on 28 January, it was reported that a shark had also washed up on the coast of Torrevieja. Conservationists pointed out at the time that as this was a deep-sea creature, it most likely came to the shore specifically to die, and was no cause for alarm.