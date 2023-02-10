



Bingo has been popular for years now. The game is played by 3 million people across the UK in bingo halls – and has upwards of 100 million players around the world. A number that continues to grow steadily.

Historians believe that the game has its roots somewhere in Italy during the 1500s, where it moved to France centuries later in the 1700s. The game as we know it today gained traction in the 1960s, especially in the UK — and particularly in the bingo halls that were introduced in the years that followed.

The internet boom of the 1990s changed the game just as it was starting to face a decline. The rise of the online bingo site at places like Jackpotjoy saw a surge of people playing the game. With so many people now owning smart devices like mobile phones and tablets, the game has reached new heights and audiences. The ability of game companies to invest money into their games has meant that there’s now a seemingly infinite amount of bingo games and themes to try, so players are always able to try something new.

Whether you’re just getting into online bingo or are a seasoned pro, it’s important to stay safe while playing online. Read on for the top tips on things to watch out for while playing at an online bingo site.

Do your research

Before trying out any particular gaming site it’s worth doing your research and getting a better understanding of what’s available. There’s many great bingo comparison sites that will give you an idea of the pros and cons, as well as the features offered, at each one.

Look out for the websites that offer a varied range of games that will give you options every time you visit it. Many bingo and other casino websites have promotions and offers. These can include credits towards playing as well as regular offers to keep their players entertained and reward them for coming back. Once you’ve done this comparison you’ll have a better understanding of what site will work best for you.

Always look for comparison sites that offer independent feedback before making any initial deposits.



Try a game for free

Many online gaming sites will give you the opportunity to try a bingo game for free so you can get a better understanding of how gameplay works and whether you’ll enjoy the particular game.

This will also allow you to get a bit more familiar with the site’s layout and how well it performs on your mobile device or computer. Free games don’t usually offer real money as a reward but it will get you used to how the game works before putting any of your own money in for a chance to win more back. Even if you’ve already played bingo before, it’s worth trying it out for free a few times to see if it’s the right game and website for you.

Don’t give your details to untrustworthy sites

Scamming and cyberattacks have become an increasing security issue for people, with hackers trying to steal your personal information and financial data. Be wary of untrustworthy sites and what details you share with them. This is why it’s so important to do your research in advance before signing up to any bingo site.

The biggest brands are likely to be some of the most trustworthy, as they’re highly regulated and invest a lot of money ensuring that their player’s data is kept safe. They don’t want to have their reputation harmed by data getting shared where it shouldn’t so will pull together the latest tech to keep their site secure.

Stick to your bankroll

One aspect of playing any casino game or bingo is to make sure that you’re playing with your real money safely. Many bingo sites have features which allow you to limit how much you spend while playing, including the ability to set a maximum limit that you can set before playing.

Deciding on your bankroll ahead of time – and sticking to it – will ensure that you get the most out of your time playing the game – and allow you to play for a longer period of time. Even the pro players know this to be true and will stick to what they can afford to play with. Another recommendation is to schedule breaks during gameplay. There’s always time for a snack or refreshment, so use that as a reason to take some time out from playing bingo.

Have fun

One final tip? Have fun! Bingo is a really great game that people around the world love to play, so once you’ve ensured that you’re on a safe site and that you’re playing to your bank roll, then enjoy your time while playing it. That’s the point of any game, after all!