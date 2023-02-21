



The Torrevieja health department has added home physiotherapy for patients using the Home Hospitalisation Unit

The objective is to take physiotherapy closer to patients receiving UHD treatment to optimize their recovery and, ultimately, improve their quality of life.

It is estimated that more than a thousand patients a year can benefit from this new service

The Torrevieja health department has incorporated home rehabilitation within the progressive expansion of its portfolio of services that it has been carrying out during the public recovery of the centre.

This recovery has been possible thanks to the addition of a physiotherapist to the staff of the Home Hospitalization Unit (UHD) of the hospital, who, initially, will be in charge of providing the rehabilitation service to all those patients who require it.

Cristina González, the department’s physiotherapy supervisor, said that “physiotherapy will help patients improve and optimize their functional and respiratory capacity, so that their recovery at home will improve”.