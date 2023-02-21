



The Provincial Court held a hearing last Thursday to resolve an appeal filed by the former Barça and Sevilla player, who requested his release on bail.

Alves, who is being investigated for alleged sexual assault on a 23-year-old girl in a Barcelona nightclub on December 30, has been behind bars since January 20.

His lawyer, Cristóbal Martell appealed the order that ordered his detention. The investigating court number 15 in Barcelona decided to keep him to prison because of the high risk of flight. There were two arguments for him fleeing the country: his economic capacity and the lack of extradition agreements between Spain and Brazil.

The Court of Barcelona ratified these arguments saying that the arguments submitted by the defence are sufficient to consider the risk of flight as high. “Nothing would prevent Alves from leaving Spain by air, sea or even land without a passport, knowing that he would not be returned to Spain by either an international arrest warrant or extradition,” said the judge.