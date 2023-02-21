



The local Department of Health is carrying out improvement works in health centres located in the surrounding districts of Orihuela, las pedanías.

The improvements consisted mainly of the installation of new air conditioning units, painting and tidying up of the consultation rooms and internal work rooms, as well as provision of specialised medical material.

Luis Quesada, councillor for the department in Orihuela town hall, explains that “we have provided the Virgen del Camino centre with an otoscope that the professionals did not have. This is an example of the state of neglect that the maintenance of the clinics had for years, such essential instruments were not supplied. In addition to the state of the painting or the air conditioning systems. We have encountered regrettable management of this service”.

The Department has carried out work to improve and fine-tune the air conditioning system in the La Campaneta office, restoring four air conditioning units, in the three offices and in the waiting area of ​​the centre, as well as in the Rincón de Bonanza, in which three more devices have been replaced “thus giving solutions to climatic comfort problems”. The Virgen del Camino and Media Legua centres have also benefited from these improvement actions, carrying out painting work and adaptation of care rooms. At the La Murada centre, electricity and energy efficiency works have mainly been carried out.

“With all these interventions, and those that we are programming, we are preparing these centres that have needed it for many years and that had never received attention. One of my commitments when I assumed this area was to improve these facilities and that is what is being done from this area”, stressed the councillor and announced that “we are going to request a subsidy from the Ministry of Health, within the framework of subsidies for the architectural intervention in premises for healthcare in municipalities of the Valencian Community to improve the centre of Arneva”.

It should be noted that the current local government replaced that of the ruling Partido Popular after a vote of no confidence.