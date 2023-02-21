



The Department of Education in Orihuela town hall has delivered a complete set of uniforms to the hundred students of the Municipal School of Dance of Orihuela, Escuela Municipal de Danza de Orihuela (EMDO).

Specifically, the kit consists of a sports backpack, leggings, cloth bags and t-shirts with the distinctive image of the school.

María García, Councillor for Education, affirms that “with this delivery we want to promote and give greater visibility to this school that welcomes dozens of students. A school that is collaborating in numerous activities that we launch from different councils, such as the participation they had in the carnival parade.

This endowment of material is added to the identification that was placed in the centre on the side door of the auditorium of an identifying vinyl with the corporate image to give EMDO greater visibility.