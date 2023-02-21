For the most part, manual testing is a routine task that must be performed constantly. Tools are used to speed up the process and reduce the chance of error. We have compiled a list of the most common and useful ones. But keep in mind that different companies use different software, so we divided the tools into groups to cover as many software tools as possible. If you are engaged in automated testing, find vacancies for you by following this link.

Tools for creating checklists, test cases, and reports

This is what every tester should know and be able to do, the base without which it is impossible to work. Each of these documents has its purpose. While experienced testers mostly use checklists, beginners also need a test case.

The bug report is the most important of the documents. If the information was compiled incorrectly, we can say that the tester worked in vain. A screenshot or screen recording is attached to each detected error, and separate tools are also used for them.

Services

There are many tools for creating test documentation, and it is desirable for a good tester to have an understanding of each of them. Especially for those who work remotely on a project or freelance basis. You can’t know exactly what the customer will require from you, so learn the basic tools for creating test documentation:

For checklists: Pruffme, sBoard, Notion, Evernote, MS Office, LibreOffice;

For screenshots : Joxi LightShot;

Screen recorder: Icecream Screen Recorder, BandiCam.

There are a lot of these tools, so you should not get too carried away with them, but you need to know the main ones.

Testing sites for compatibility with browsers and devices

Companies rarely go to the trouble of automating cross-browser testing, as this can often distort the display. Also, few people test sites on real gadgets, as it is not economically viable. To do this, there are several convenient services with which you can easily identify errors.

Services

BrowserStack and LambdaTest are manual testing tools from various vendors. The functionality is similar and convenient. You can test sites and applications in different browsers and devices, compare recordings and screenshots, and easily integrate with other services.

To work with databases

Websites can contain a large amount of information, such as user data. The tester’s task in this case is to compare the data from the database and those displayed on the site. Advanced experienced testers are proficient in the SQL language, which allows them to work with data. If you are not yet at that level, tools will come in handy.

Services

Table Plus, DBeaver, and MySQL Workbench are the main tester tools that allow you to work with data.

In fact, there are a lot of tools for manual testing, and to describe everything, you need to write a book. But if you already have a grasp of the core services, you can look for manual testing jobs.