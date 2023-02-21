



The Cambiemos political group has announced that it will once again raise the request for review and revocation of the permit for the rental of electric scooters in Orihuela and the Orihuela Costa at the Plenary.

The municipal formation announces that “it will raise the request for review of the authorisation and revocation of the permit for the rental of electric scooters in Orihuela to the plenary session again,” this time in an ordinary way, after the rejection of the urgency by the groups of PSOE, VOX and C’s, who blocked the possibility of debating and voting on the proposal in the past plenary session.

They recall that, “last January, a private loan system for electric scooters was started in the urban centre of Orihuela by the company Hoppy (Hoppy Eléctrico SL). In this regard, it adds: «without, on the part of the Orihuela City Council, detailing the operation of this activity, the legal framework that protected it, the compensation to the municipality or the technical and political justifications of the decision.

For this reason, they explain, “in the last plenary session in January 2023, the Cambiemos Orihuela Municipal Group proposed a motion with various measures to address this issue. Motion forced to the urgent route due to the dates on which the object of debate was activated which, in any case, had to be addressed as soon as possible since, the longer the new situation lasted, the more the lack of information and difficulties to solve it. However, the municipal groups of PSOE, VOX and C’s, with their vote, blocked the possibility of debate and voting on the proposal.

Cambiemos assures that “it is striking that neither the Town Planning Department, nor the Environment or Mobility Department wanted to publicly report on this issue, which had been being processed since at least the beginning of last December, beyond the vague response of the Town Planning Councillor, who does not have direct powers in the area of ​​Mobility, to the official question asked by Cambiemos Orihuela in the question and answer session”.

And it is that, in the opinion of Cambiemos, “there are several and serious problems that can arise from a commercial activity based on the loan of geolocated scooters and with blocking systems in the authorised terms. Numerous problems related to poorly located scooters that affect public roads, municipal assets and the transit and mobility of neighbours are already being observed.

A problem, recently started in the urban centre of Orihuela, which has been occurring, “for much longer”, in Orihuela Costa, where “there have already been numerous neighbourhood complaints for similar problems: appearance of scooters linked to private rental systems located in inappropriate places or that affect the accessibility of the population”.

For all of the above, in the next plenary session, the municipal formation announces that it will request that the Local Government carry out the appropriate procedures “to proceed with the review and suspension of all authorisation of private activity linked to the rental of Personal Mobility Vehicles in the municipality of Orihuela, and give the Local Police the precise instructions to proceed with the sanction of the owner or owners of the scooters, parked or in circulation, linked to private rental systems that operate without authorisation in the municipality of Orihuela, proceeding, if appropriate, to the seizure of such vehicles.