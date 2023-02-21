



The IV Jornadas Gastronómicas de Cuaresma, Gastronomic Days of Lent, will once again bring the typical dishes of this period of the year to the people of Orihuela, with a special event held on February 24 and March 3, 10, 24 and 31.

The presentation of this activity, organized by the Junta Mayor de Cofradías, Fraternidades y Mayordomías de Semana Santa, was attended by the president of this entity, Pepe Sáez Sironi; the Councillor for Festivities, Antonio Sánchez, and the Councillor for Tourism, María García.

Pepe Sáez explained that the conference will be held “in iconic places in Orihuela”, such as the San Miguel Seminary, the El Carmen and Las Salesas convents, the Santo Domingo school and the San Francisco convent. “The senses of smell and taste will take us to the homes where Lent was celebrated, respecting the vigil with spoon dishes”, she said,

For his part, the Councillor for Festivities has considered that “these initiatives promote and spread our Holy Week more widely” and has encouraged the residents of the municipality and those of nearby towns “to enjoy Holy Week in a different way through of gastronomy”.

The Councillor for Tourism has indicated that these activities allow “people to come and enjoy before Easter” and has indicated that they allow “enjoying gastronomy and the experience of knowing a place that, otherwise, wouldn’t be accessible.”

Those interested in attending the IV Gastronomic Days of Lent can obtain more information and make their reservations by calling 966744089 from Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sundays from 10 a.m. hours to 14 hours. You can also write to the email address reservas@semanasantaorihuela.com.