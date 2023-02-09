



The Carnival season in Torrevieja has been on for a few weeks now, getting close to the end, but other towns around the area are also joining in on the fun, organising their own carnival celebrations.

On Thursday 16 February, there will be various road closures around Elche, as many mini Carnivals are held, mostly aimed at the children of the city.

Orihuela will have a Carnival parade on Friday 17 February, starting at 6:00 p.m., with several music and dance academies taking part in the parade which will tour the centre of the city, from calle Alfonso XIII to avenida Teodomiro, next to the Gabriel Miró roundabout.

On the same day, Torrevieja will host the Children’s Carnival, starting at 5:30 p.m. The full Torrevieja Carnival schedule is available on the website, theleader.info.

Also, on Friday, San Pedro del Pinatar will kick off their Carnival, with a grand gala at 9:30 p.m., including the presentation of the Carnival mask. A special tent has been erected on the esplanade at Lo Pagan.

In San Miguel de Salinas on Saturday 18 February, starting at 5:30 p.m., Carnival will be celebrated in the Plaza de la Libertad, with a costume contest, children’s workshops, face painting, and many surprises yet to be announced.

Earlier on Saturday, starting from 11:00 a.m., San Pedro del Pinatar will dedicate the day to children, with various activities, the highlight of which is likely to be either the children’s parade, which starts at 1:00 p.m. in the Plaza de Constitucion, or the animal carnival that starts at 5:00 p.m. in the same place.

Back in Torrevieja, Saturday is one of the most important parade dates in the Carnival calendar, with the night parade taking to the streets, starting at 6:00 p.m.

On Sunday 19 February, the fun will be in Pilar de la Horadada, around the main street and Church Square, with, from 11:00 a.m., the grand parade, to the plaza de Iglesia, and from 12:00, a costume party with children’s entertainment and DJ session with Tardeo.

In San Pedro del Pinatar, a grand Carnival culmination event will take place at Lo Pagan from 5:00 p.m., with their grand parade involving 2,000 performers.