



Officers from the National Police of Murcia and Alicante have proceeded to dismantle a criminal organisation related to the Albanian mafia, for the alleged crimes of drug trafficking and document falsification, when they intended to settle permanently in this area of ​​eastern Spain, renting different homes with false documentation to finance their main criminal activity, human trafficking.

The investigation carried out by the specialised agents of the National Police on this criminal organisation based in the province of Alicante and with the intention of expanding to the Region of Murcia, detected the presence of a woman, a member of the organisation, in a well-known Business Centre in the city of Murcia, when she was preparing to close an agreement with real estate agents for the rental of homes in coastal areas of Murcia and Alicante.

The criminal organisation located and rented large houses and chalets, providing false documentation such as pay slips, employment contracts and identity documents, with the aim of installing large “indoor” type marijuana plantations that produced 4 harvests a year, distributing the substances throughout international organisation with huge profits, thus financing the main work of the organisation, the trafficking of human beings for sexual exploitation.

The detainees acted in a concerted and hierarchical manner, distributing their functions and with different levels of specialisation, having drivers, locators of houses in isolated areas, security guards, installers and also security men they called “the soldiers”.

The police investigation led to the entry and search of two properties located in the Alicante towns of Busot and the Orihuela Costa, locating a marijuana plantation and various material for its conservation and maintenance in one of them, while the other house was being prepared for the installation of a large plantation.

The five detainees were handed over to the Murcia and Alicante Courts, who ordered the immediate imprisonment of the two main perpetrators of the criminal network.