



The penalty shot is arguably the most terrifying moment in football. It involves two men and one football with stakes high enough to make the team weep bitterly for a narrow miss. Over the years, penalties and near misses have given memories that linger on our minds with many controversies.

They have also given fans some of the most dramatic moments in football. So, back to penalties – who are the best penalty-takers in football? This post looks at the six best penalty takers that have taken global football by storm.

#1: Erling Haaland

Haaland is undoubtedly the biggest competition for Mbappe. He is also a strong contender for Ronaldo’s and Messi’s thrones. With 9 penalty goals in 2022, he is surely worth watching out for.

The Manchester City player is ahead of Mbappe as far as penalty goals are concerned. He has also made achieved excellent performance in the Premier League. It is worth mentioning that he scored nine out of the nine penalties he played in 2022.

#2: Vincenzo Grifo

The Italian, Bundesliga Club SC Freiburg player also has nine penalty goals to his name in 2022. Although he did not participate in the EURO 2020, he remains a crucial player for his team. He stands shoulder to shoulder with Haaland in penalty scores in 2022 and performed exceptionally in all games he played last year.

#3: Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe consistently delivers and has started marking his spot in all records in football. The like successor to the legacy of Messi and Ronaldo has eight penalties goals to his name in 2022. He is undoubtedly a great scorer and clinched eight out of the nine penalties he played last year.

His penalties against Emi Martinez during the World Cup final are a testament to how good this exceptional football player is in the industry.

#4: Ben Yedder

This is another great penalty scorer of 2022 with eight goals to his name. He scored eight out of the nine penalties he played in the year. Although he did not play in the French World Cup team, the French international footballer made his mark in 2022 with his exceptional shooting talents. Ben Yedder currently plays for the Ligue 1 side Monaco.

#5: Ivan Toney

The twenty-six-year-old Brentford player, Ivan Toney also demonstrate impeccable penalty-scoring skills in 2022. He scored seven out of the seven penalties he played in the year, giving him a spot on the list of the top penalty takers in 2022.

#6: Florian Tardieu

Tardieu achieved a 100% penalty conversion rate in 2022 where he scored seven out of the seven penalties he played. The French midfielder currently plays in the Ligue 1 in France. He is surely a player to watch out for.

Conclusion

These are the top six penalty takers of 2022. You may be surprised that Messi and Ronaldo did not make t to this list. Well, they have produced more successful players in their stead. We surely would not lack excellent players when this duo bows out from the pitch.