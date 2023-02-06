



The Torrevieja health department has taken delivery of twenty-one new cars for all its health centres and Home Hospitalisation Unit

The Hospitalisation Unit will see and increase from 6 to 11 vehicles that are now made available for its staff.

The new fleet is justified in the new mobility service contract for the Home Hospitalisation Unit (UHD) and Ongoing Care Points for Primary Care home emergencies. It is made up of twenty-one low-emission hybrid vehicles, eleven for UHD and ten for Primary Care.

The new fleet of vehicles will allow home health care to be carried out starting this week.

The Home Hospitalisation Unit of the Torrevieja health department is a service that covers the towns of Torrevieja, Pilar de la Horadada, San Miguel de Salinas, Rojales, San Fulgencio, Los Montesinos, Guardamar del Segura, Torremendo and Benijófar, providing Comprehensive healthcare at the patients’ homes, which improves the efficiency of resources and the quality of life of patients as they can receive the treatment they need without having to travel to hospital.