



Dog owners and walkers have been warned about the seasonal Pine Processionary Caterpillars that are on the march.

The highly poisonous caterpillars were photographed by Karin Magdalena on a Quesada street, nearby the popular Harry’s Bar.

You need to be aware of the dangerous and often deadly Pine Processionary Caterpillar – Thaumetopoea Pityocampa – which can be harmful to young children and sometimes fatal to dogs and cats.

Pine Processionary Caterpillars drop from their nesting place, abundant in Pine trees.