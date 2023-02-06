Dog owners and walkers have been warned about the seasonal Pine Processionary Caterpillars that are on the march.

The highly poisonous caterpillars were photographed by Karin Magdalena on a Quesada street, nearby the popular Harry’s Bar.

You need to be aware of the dangerous and often deadly Pine Processionary Caterpillar – Thaumetopoea Pityocampa – which can be harmful to young children and sometimes fatal to dogs and cats.

Pine Processionary Caterpillars drop from their nesting place, abundant in Pine trees.

Just leave them alone or there won´t be any butterflies!
What looks like a crack in the footpath are Processionary Caterpillars.

