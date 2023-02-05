



Pinoso CF A kept up the pressure on SC Torrevieja CF in the race for the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 title following a 1-0 win against Sporting Dolores CF on Saturday.

Mario netted the only goal that lead to jubilant scenes in the dressing room with the victory seeing them top the table on 42 points going into Sunday’s fixtures.

Second place Torry (39 points) faced sixth placed CD Montesinos in a local derby on Sunday. *Match report and photos online on Monday.

Sporting San Fulgencio A sit in third place on 37 points, with UE Crevillente FB A fourth on 37 points, following a 3-1 win against CF Rafal on Saturday.

Aspe UD A are fifth on 36 points after a narrow 1-0 victory against Alguena CF.

CD Cox defeated Atletico Algorfa away 2-1, to notch up three points to put them into 11th.

Elche Dream CF A took a point away at CFE Il-Licitana Raval in a 1-1 draw, with Raval (24) eighth, and Elche (23) ninth.

RESULTS: 1st Regional G8. Pinoso CF A 1-0 Sporting Dolores CF A . Aspe UD A 1-0 Alguena CF. CF Atletico Algorfa 1-2 CD Cox. CFE Il-Licitana Raval 1-1 Elche Dream CF A. EU Crevillent 3-1 Rafal, Sax 7-0 Aspense.

2nd Regional Group16: Callosa Deportivo CF B 0-0 Atletico Benejuzar A.