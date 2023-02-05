



CD THADER – 0 CD MURADA – 3

BY STEVE HIBBERD

Having won over at Murada back at the end of September last year, Thader must have fancied their chances of a double. At half time, it looked anyone’s game, but by the final whistle, the better team had won. Mid table Thader looked good in their previous match, a narrow 1-0 victory at Novelda, and were surely optimistic that a decent run could be continued.

In fact, Thader very nearly took the lead inside the first minute. A cross from the left was headed by a Murada defender against the inside of his own crossbar, but luckily for the visitors, the ball was scrambled away to safety. On 13 mins, Amine produced a good save to deny Lizou giving Murada the lead. Pedro Juan must have thought he’d scored on 19 mins, but an eagle-eyed linesman cut short his celebrations, for what looked like a legitimate decision.

Fran appeared to be nudged off the ball when through on goal inside Murada’s penalty area on 19 mins, but unfortunately, he failed to impress the referee. Lizou was causing Thader’s defence no end of problems, and on 31 mins he came very close to scoring, but his shot across goal shaved the far post. Amine was called into action again on 40 mins, this time using his legs to divert a goal bound effort by Murada’s striker Dani.

The second half was brought to life on 62 mins, courtesy of a speculative shot from the half way line by Veray.

He noticed Amine off his line, and although Thader’s custodian made a valiant effort, he could not prevent the wind assisted ball looping under his crossbar. From then on, Thader gradually lost their discipline, culminating in a number of needless bookings, which will eventually lead to suspensions.

On as a sub only minutes earlier, Jony was guilty of a foul just inside his own penalty area, and although Amine saved Toni’s spot kick, Lizou was on hand to slam home the rebound. Worse was to follow on 85 mins, when from a right wing cross, Moroccan Amine fumbled the ball into the path of Tranche, who made no mistake from less than 1 yard out.

Next weekend, Thader are away at Catral, for another Preferente league match.