



The Director of the Savier Residential Care Home in Los Dolses, Consuela Lopez, hosted a meeting of Health Care workers, involved groups and associations, on Friday, to discuss the appalling situation of Residential and Welfare Care for the elderly, vulnerable and disabled people of Orihuela Costa.

With all such services concentrated in Orihuela City, 35 kms away, there is currently absolutely no welfare support offered by the Orihuela Council for the 35,000 people on the coast, despite it being a government requirement.