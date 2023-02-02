



The Councillor for Equality in Crevillente has presented two courses whose objective is to improve self-esteem and work on both relaxation and empowerment.

The workshops, named “Empower yourself: find your own property you see” and “Relax, discover my inner refuge” and directed to senior citizens, will be held at the Centre Jove.

Regarding empowerment workshop, it will be held every Monday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., from February 20 to April 3. The relaxation workshop will be held on Mondays from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., from February 27 to April 3.

The two workshops focus on providing mechanisms to the participants to know how to communicate assertively and to help control their thoughts and relax.

The councillor of the Equality Area, Ana Vanessa Mas, explained that “these workshops will serve because Crevillente works in favour of the independence of the women, contributing to their emancipation, helping to build a more egalitarian municipality. It is also promoting empowerment to face the farms that involve gender violence and masclisme”.

To sign up for the workshops, call the Centre Jove in the town to register.