



The Mayor of Orihuela, Carolina Gracia, along with the Councillor for Equality-LGTBI, María del Carmen Moreno, accompanied by the representatives of the associations that are part of the Equality Table, presented the III Equality Plan for the citizens of Orihuela 2023 -2026.

Carolina Gracia has pointed out that this plan “is an essential tool for working on equality from the City Council, which is the closest administration and should also be the most real in these matters.” “This document sets out the guidelines that we must follow so that Orihuela is a more egalitarian city and so that equality is visible and real”, she added, while considering that “society continues to need an active, direct and feminist involvement”.

In this way, the mayoress has advanced that the preparation of the III Equality Plan for the citizens of Orihuela constitutes “the starting gun to meet objectives” contained in the document. “As mayor, I must assume this objective internally because the City Council is generating employment and we must take into account actions that make us a pioneering City Council in equality”, she pointed out. However, she has recognised that “much remains to be done, so we cannot focus on things other than that: not ignoring the reality that every day affects thousands of women in the social, work, economic and family spheres”.

For her part, the Councillor for Equality-LGTBI said that “the importance of this document lies in adopting the necessary measures, from each and every one of the councils, so that the violet gaze reaches the entire spectrum of municipal areas and the citizenship”.

“The main objective is to continue redoubling efforts and carry out transversal policies that eliminate inequalities and added difficulties that women and girls in the municipality encounter in their day-to-day lives,” she added.

In this sense, María del Carmen Moreno explained that the plan is valid for four years and that it is articulated around four principles: feminism, social justice, citizen participation and social inclusion. Likewise, it establishes different objectives, such as progress towards real equality between women and men, making Orihuela an inclusive and safe municipality for women and achieving the involvement of citizens in the creation of a feminist, free and fair municipality.