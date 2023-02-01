



The Torrevieja Health Department has made a significant organisational effort to strengthen and promote the 24-hour emergency care available at the La Loma health centre in Torrevieja.

During the worst period of emergency care being provided at Torrevieja hospital after the revision from private to public management, the health department were trying to encourage patients to use La Loma instead, so as to try to ease the burden on the hospital’s emergency department.

The continual care point of La Loma, Punto de Atención Continuada, or PAC, has had both a doctor and a nurse added to their rota, going from two to three doctors and two to three nurses responsible for urgent care.

The greater physical presence of professionals is possible thanks to the efforts of the department’s doctors and nurses, and the increase in on-call guarantees the interconnection of the centres and the networking of the teams, the department states.

The new additions make it possible to offer better urgent care to patients and their families, reduce delays in care and favour a better approach to the patient. Manager, José Cano, valued the “important contractual effort that is being made.” In this sense, he pointed out that “it is not an easy task to find doctors at a time like this”, so they work “on a long-term project that allows us to be attractive to attract new professionals”.