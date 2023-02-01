



The local brigade of the Judicial Police is investigating the reported attempted kidnapping of a minor in Orihuela.

The events occurred last Sunday around 12:30 p.m. on the Viejo de Bigastro road when two men, who were riding in a van, are reported to have tried to trick an eight-year-old girl into getting into the vehicle, according to the document seemingly from the National Police that circulates through a Facebook group.

“The frightened girl managed to run and scream until she arrived at her home,” according to the document that also explains that “these people state that they knew her parents and that they should get into the van.”

The mother called the police to report the situation, and when the officers arrived neither witnesses nor the suspects were found.

According to the document of the investigation opened by the Family and Women’s Care Unit (UFAM), the van was white and had a knock on the passenger door.

The National Police of Alicante have indicated that “the pertinent investigation efforts are being carried out to clarify the reality of the facts, as well as their scope”, so that “until the investigation is completed, they will provide no more information.”