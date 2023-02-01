



On Wednesday this week, Orihuela was the host location of the 74th edition of the major regional cycling race, the VCV – Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana Gran Premi Banc Sabadell.

The Mayor of Orihuela, Carolina Gracia, cut the ribbon on the starting line, together with Ángel Casero, director of the race, and Luis Quesada, Councillor for Sports, at the starting line on Puerta de la Olma.

More than 130 elite cyclists and 19 teams, 10 of them worldtours of international prestige, took to the streets of the historic city, through a 7-kilometre neutralised route that will showed of the rich heritage and history of the city.

Luis Quesada, Councillor for Sports, stressed that “Orihuela will once again become the home of cycling and we will be able to enjoy the great sporting spectacle that an event of this type organises in a city.”

Carolina Gracia highlighted the opportunity for Orihuela to host the start of the Cycling Tour in the Valencian Community, “it is a clear opportunity for the name of our city and its tourist attractions to be better known and above all to position ourselves as a sports tourist destination.”