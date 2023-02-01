



The LGBT+ Costa Calida/Blanca group and Torrevieja Alternative Events are planning to host the first Pride event in Torrevieja on Saturday 3 June. It will be hosted at the Los Angeles bar in Torrevieja. It will start in the afternoon at 1400 hrs with live music acts, DJs, Drag bingo and food and drink available from the venue. The afternoon is a family event and everyone regardless of their orientation will be welcome. The evening will continue with more first class live singers and Drag acts and DJs. We are currently seeking individuals or companies to sponsor the event, this could be a simple donation OR, having a stall on the day selling your products and services, the stalls will only cost €25.

All sponsors will have their name or company logo on our promotional materials and our website (currently under construction). Moving forward, links will be created on our webpage to sponsors for future advertising for them. There are limited stalls available so please make contact soonest, we also seek any artists such as face painters, magicians, balloon artists. Contact Kerry – kcb1969@icloud.com OR Marc – marc.archer@me.com