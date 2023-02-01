



The alleged attempt was made last Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on the Camino Viejo de Bigastro, when two 50-year-old Spanish men, in a medium-sized white van, with a dent in the passenger door, tried to coerce an eight-year-old girl into the vehicle.

The men told the young girl that they knew her parents. The frightened girl sensibly ran away from the van until she reached her home.

After telling her story the mother called 091, but when the agents arrived, neither witnesses nor suspects were found.

The information has been made public through a document by the Family and Women’s Care Unit (UFAM) that has been distributed through social networks, although sources from the Alicante National Police say that it is purely an internal document.

The same sources stated that “an investigation is being carried out to clarify the reality of the young girl’s story,” and “until these inquiries are completed, no further information will be provided”.