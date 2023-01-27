



This is an appeal for all young men out there aged between 16 and 40 to join our group for our forthcoming production of ‘Hello Dolly’.

If you have experience in Musical Theatre in the areas of singing, acting and dancing we would like to hear from you.

We are still casting lead male roles for this show. Even if you don’t have experience in those areas but have the urge to tread the boards, come along to one of our rehearsals and see what we do. If you think you have what it takes, but have little or no experience in Musical Theatre, then come along and see us at Casa Contenta restaurant, Rojales on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 7:00pm and 9:30pm.

Guidance and coaching will be given for those less experienced. You will be made most welcome. If you require any further information, contact Linda on 679 062 272 or visit our facebook page at Studio32 Musical Theatre Company.

Also anyone else, male or female of any age are welcome to come along to our rehearsals if you are interested in taking part in the show ensemble, working backstage or have experience working with the production of stage props, lighting and sound.