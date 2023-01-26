



The data from the population register of the municipality of Pilar de la Horadada (Alicante) reveals that 493 new citizens have been registered in the last year, so the current census now amounts to 28,095 residents, of whom 50.22% are Spanish and 49.78 are foreigners of 90 different nationalities.

The foreigners who have registered in Pilar de la Horadada are mostly from Ukraine (95), Belgium (73) and Colombia (52), followed by Morocco (36), Holland (34), Ireland (25) and from Germany (24).

Pilar de la Horadada has 32 residents who are over 100 years old, and 58-year-old citizens are the most abundant in the municipality. As regards gender, of the total census, 48.70% are women and 51.30% men.