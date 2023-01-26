



The Department of Education in Orihuela made the decision to suspend infant school classes on Wednesday, for a 48-hour period, in the CEIP Josefina Manresa and Fernando de Loaces, after detecting a leak from the diesel tank, an installation that is close to the pavilions where classes are taught in the two centres.

The Department states that both fire fighters and public health officials have ensured that this leak has not put students at risk at any time and this decision is taken as a preventive measure for the health of students aged 3, 4 and 5 to avoid their exposure to the strong odour left by the fuel.