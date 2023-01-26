



February 4th is International Cancer awareness day and once again Maria and the Pink Ladies and Panthers will be marking the day at Zenia Boulevard.

Maria and her champions will be there to support those going through cancer, those who have survived and remember those who have unfortunately lost the fight to this heinous disease.

Maria and the Pink Ladies & Panthers will be at the boulevard to promote their early cancer detection program, members of the public will be able to book a cancer screening test at the Pink Ladies table.

Currently The Pink Ladies are booking around 50 screening tests every month here on the Orihuela Costa which is fantastic as “Early detection saves lives”

There will be live music on the day with Simon Jackson, Leroy Morales, Alex Tipping, Project Duo, Margaret Macdonald, Stevie Spit, Alfie G of Sunshine FM will be hosting the day

All of these artists are donating their time to the Pink Ladies free of charge to help raise awareness.

There will be a minutes silence at 15.00hrs to remember all those who have lost the fight to cancer.