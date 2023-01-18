



Once again Orihuela council shows it’s true hand again by their Intransigence directed at Orihuela Costa,

Not so long ago there was a National Alzheimer’s Day, then there a Mobility Week, these were marked with events in Orihuela BUT NOT HERE IN ORIHUELA COSTA.

Do we not have the same issues here on the coast? As we reported several times, the coast is most definitely unfriendly to those who depend on wheelchairs, mobility scooters etc to get around. Everyday tasks that we do, like shopping or going to the beach, without really taking into account, the state of the pavements, but less mobile residents have to plan their journeys in advance.

There can be no more sitting on the fence from either residents or businesses thinking that what is happening around Orihuela Costa has nothing to do with you, these thoughts cannot be any further from the truth.

Directly or indirectly what goes on is affecting your everyday life, you might not notice, or you choose to ignore it.

Investment projects in Orihuela Costa are virtually none existent, not even keeping pace with those in the rest of the other areas of Orihuela,

This, where these parties buy their votes with our money raided from the bank of Orihuela Costa.

We know exactly what Carolina the mayor thinks of us on the coast.

“ALSO TAKING INTO ACCOUNT THAT THE NEIGHBOURS AND OWNERS OF SECOND HOMES ON THE COAST ARE VERY DEMANDING/VENGEFUL” and now Carolina stated “WHAT IS OF NO USE IS BEING SILENT, NOW IS THE TIME TO ENGAGE”.

Is she really deaf and blind to the voices of the masses and the state of Orihuela Costa.

Orihuela’s problem is that it has always mistreated its neighbours, hence the consequences now PIOC has succeeded in becoming a legal political party with the aim of independence, and our first task is to eventually drop the name Orihuela, In 10 years there will be more residents registered on the coast than the rest of Orihuela combined.

It is merely a fact that Orihuela has to become aware of our strength if more people vote on the coast,

PIOC intends to create a single list of candidates for Orihuela Costa for the elections in May, the more votes = more Councillors, it is that simple. That is the way to succeed, Also complain in writing etc and join associations and PIOC and go to demonstrations, BUT the vote is fundamental.

Orihuela Costa is developing by roughly 2,400 residents a year, yet the expats still account for one in eight of the registered population, with a total of 10,500 UK citizens registered on the Padron, At this rate Orihuela Costa in several years time will be as big as the rest of Orihuela combined.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

BAD COUNCILORS ARE ELECTED BY RESIDENTS NOT VOTING.

ORIHUELA COSTA HAS A VOICE, USE IT IN NEXT MAY’S ELECTIONS.

PIOC continues to extend an olive branch to Associations, groups, Businesses, and companies they all have a major part to play. So let us unite, work together, make a single unique list for the next elections and let the coastal Councillors represent the coast.

If you’ve had enough of being embarrassed/ashamed of not only the area where you live, but also the state of the coast in general, the image of Orihuela Costa is one of total abandonment, then Vote in May 2023.

Kind regards,

PIOC – Partido Independencia Orihuela Costa